26 detained on different charges in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, Aug 11: Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) and Detective Branch of Police, in separate drives from Tuesday night till Wednesday morning, arrested 26 people on different charges in the city.

RMP Additional Deputy Commissioner Golam Ruhul Quddus confirmed the information through a press release on Wednesday morning.

Of the detainees, five had arrest warrant, 19 were drug addicts and the rest were detained on different charges.

The law enforcers also recovered a huge volume of drugs during the drives.

However, legal action has been taken against those arrested, the official added.





