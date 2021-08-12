Video
Three ‘commit suicide’ in 3 dists

Published : Thursday, 12 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 133
Our Correspondents

Three people including two young girls have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in three districts- Naogaon, Kishoreganj and Munshiganj, in two days.
DHAMOIRHAT, NAOGAON: A young man reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Dhamoirhat Upazila of the district on Wednesday  morning.
Deceased Hamidul Islam, 28, son of Harunur Rashid, was a resident of Birgram Pashchim Para Village under Alampur Union in the    upazila.
Police and local sources said Hamidul hanged himself from the ceiling of a veranda in the house at around 6:30am.
Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members as no complaint was filed.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Dhamoirhat Police Station (PS) Md Abdul Momin confirmed the incident.
 KISHOREGANJ: A newlywed woman reportedly committed suicide in Pakundia Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.
The deceased was identified as Marzina Akter, 20, wife of Zakir Hossain of Shukia Madhya Para Village in the upazila. She was the daughter of Abdul Motalib of Gangdhuarchar Village in the upazila.
Local sources said Marzina drank poison at her father's house in Gangdhuarchar area at night.
Sensing the matter, the family members took her to Pakundia Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred her to Shaheed Syed Nazrul Islam Medical College Hospital.
Later, she died there while undergoing treatment.
Pakundia PS OC Md Sarwar Jahan confirmed the incident.
SREENAGAR, MUNSHIGANJ: A young girl reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Sreenagar Upazila of the district on Tuesday.
Deceased Mohona, 11, was the daughter of Md Russell Sheikh of Sindurdi Village under Kukutia Union in the upazila. She lived in her maternal grandparents' house in the upazila.
The deceased's family sources said Mohona hanged herself from the ceiling of a room in the house in the evening.
Being informed, police recovered the body at dawn on Wednesday and sent it to Munshiganj Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Sreenagar PS OC Hedayetul Islam Bhuiyan confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this connection.


