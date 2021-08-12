Lightning kills farmer in Bagerhat

BAGERHAT, Aug 11: A farmer was killed by lightning strike in Mollahat Upazila of the district on Wednesday noon.

The deceased was identified as Prokash Biswas, 35, son of Binoy Biswas, a resident of Biswas Munzila Village under Kodalia Union in the upazila.

Kodalia Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Sheikh Rafiqul Islam said thunderbolt struck Prokash at noon while he was working in his fishing farm in Joydihi Khaler Matha area, which left him critically injured.

He was rushed to Mollahat Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead, the UP chairman added.

Mollahat Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Wahid Hossain confirmed the incident.









