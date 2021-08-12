T-Aman seedbeds damaged at Dacope



The submerged T-Aman seedbeds in Pankhali area in Dacope Upazila of Khulna. photo: observer

Heavy rainfall recently submerged transplanted Aman (T-Aman) seedbeds in different areas of the upazila. Most of these have got damaged. Pathless farmers are taking preparation to raise seedbeds again. T-man cultivation is feared to be hampered this season.

According to sources at the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE), Dacope Upazila is constituted of three coordinated islands, one municipality and nine unions.

This year a total of 19,480 hectares (ha) of land have been targeted for T-Aman cultivation in the upazila. These included 4,000 ha local species and 15,360 ha Upsi species. To plan these lands, seedbeds were prepared on 1,015 ha.

But due to recent depression in the Bay of Bengal and downpour, these have been sunken.

According to sources at the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE), 965 ha of these have been inundated while 96.5 ha became completely destroyed.

While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, local farmers said, normally they start preparing their seedbeds from the beginning of Ashar to first week of Shraban. Sapling plantation begins from mid-Shraban to Bhadra 15. This year they had prepared their seedbeds timely.

Over 36,000 farmers have turned frustrated as their seedbeds have been submerged. In this situation, they are taking preparation to raise seedbeds again counting extra cost. They said, T-Aman production can be seriously affected.

Victim farmers said, the seedbed damage would not be so high if there would be water-passing system.

Besides, under shelter of influential persons, some lease holders and vested individuals have occupied government canals. They have set nets in different marshes. That is why, navigability of these water bodies have declined. Sluice gates cannot pass water so easily.

Farmer Shyamol Ray of Jharkhali area in the upazila said, he prepared seedbed on six bighas; the saplings had grown up by a little; his seedbed has been inundated due to the recent depression. Now he is taking preparation again to raise seedbed.

But water recession from his damaged seedbed is taking place slowly. Also he is not getting good paddy seed. He said, it will increase farming cost, and sapling planting will be late. So he has turned frustrated.

Farmer Barun Mandal said, water from his seedbed receded after two days of inundation. But saplings have tilted down and are dying. The cases of other seedbeds around his bed are the same. Besides, many seedbeds are still under water.

Upazila Agriculture Officer Mehedi Hasan Khan said, many seedbeds are still under water.

If care is taken following the advice of the DAE, damage would not be much, he added.

"Contacting with highest authorities, I am trying to give seeds to affected farmers," he maintained.









