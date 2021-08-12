Passengers crowd ferry ghat at Shibchar



The Dhaka-bound passengers rushing to Banglabazar Ferry Ghat at Shibchar. photo: observer

The Dhaka-bound passengers flocked at Banglabazar Ferry Ghat in Shibchar Upazila of the district. The passengers were crowding the ghat from the very morning.

They were asked to wear masks and maintain other hygiene rules, said Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation (BIWTC)'s Banglabazar Ferry Ghat Assistant Manager (Commercial) Bhajan Kumer Saha.

Meanwhile, over 400 hundred trucks got struck at the both side on the route as only six ferries are in operation.

Moreover, the strong current in the river was halting ferry service to kill much time.

Passenger-carrying vessels, ambulances and other emergency vehicles are being ferried on priority, the BIWTC official added.













