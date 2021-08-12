Three found dead in three districts

Three people including a Rohingya man have been found dead in separate incidents in three districts- Tangail, Cox's Bazar and Rajshahi, in two days.

NAGARPUR, TANGAIL: Police recovered the floating body of a woman from the Noyai River in Nagarpur Upazila of the district on Tuesday noon.

The identity of the deceased, aged about 40 to 45, could not be known immediately.

Police sources said locals spotted the body floating in the river in Laxmidia Village under Bhadra Union in the upazila at noon and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Tangail General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Nagarpur Police Station (PS) Inspector (Investigation) Md Jahangir Alam confirmed the incident, adding that police are investigating the matter.

TEKNAF, COX'S BAZAR: Police recovered the body of a Rohingya young man from a hilly water body in Teknaf Upazila of the district on Monday morning.

The deceased was identified as Md Rafique, 22, son of Noor Hossain, a resident of Block E/5 of 26 Shalban Camp.

Police sources said Armed Police Battalion (APBn) recovered the body of Rafique with his hands and legs were tied up. The body also bore several injury marks.

The body was, later, handed over to Teknaf PS.

RAJSHAHI: The body of a college student, who went missing while taking bath in the Padma River in the city, was recovered on Monday morning.

The deceased was identified as Javed Ali Johnny, 25, a honours final year student of Rajshahi College.

He was the son of retired policeman Yasin Ali, a resident of Shibganj Upazila in Chapainawabganj District. They lived in a rented house at Raipara area under the city.

He went missing while taking bath in the River in Bangbandhu Hi-Tech Park area on Sunday noon.

Being informed, divers from Rajshahi Fire Service and Civil Defence went there and recovered the body.

Fire service station officer Abdur Rauf confirmed the matter.



