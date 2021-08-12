Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 12 August, 2021, 5:37 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Three found dead in three districts

Published : Thursday, 12 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 135
Our Correspondents

Three people including a Rohingya man have been found dead in separate incidents in three districts- Tangail, Cox's Bazar and Rajshahi, in two days.
NAGARPUR, TANGAIL: Police recovered the floating body of a woman from the Noyai River in Nagarpur Upazila of the district on Tuesday noon.
The identity of the deceased, aged about 40 to 45, could not be known immediately.
Police sources said locals spotted the body floating in the river in Laxmidia Village under Bhadra Union in the upazila at noon and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Tangail General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Nagarpur Police Station (PS) Inspector (Investigation) Md Jahangir Alam confirmed the incident, adding that police are investigating the matter.
TEKNAF, COX'S BAZAR: Police recovered the body of a Rohingya young man from a hilly water body in Teknaf Upazila of the district on Monday morning.
The deceased was identified as Md Rafique, 22, son of Noor Hossain, a resident of Block E/5 of 26 Shalban Camp.
Police sources said Armed Police Battalion (APBn) recovered the body of Rafique with his hands and legs were tied up. The body also bore several injury marks.
The body was, later, handed over to Teknaf PS.
RAJSHAHI: The body of a college student, who went missing while taking bath in the Padma River in the city, was recovered on Monday morning.
The deceased was identified as Javed Ali Johnny, 25, a honours final year student of Rajshahi College.
He was the son of retired policeman Yasin Ali, a resident of Shibganj Upazila in Chapainawabganj District. They lived in a rented house at Raipara area under the city.
He went missing while taking bath in the River in Bangbandhu Hi-Tech Park area on Sunday noon.
Being informed, divers from Rajshahi Fire Service and Civil Defence went there and recovered the body.
Fire service station officer Abdur Rauf confirmed the matter.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Covid-19: 59 more people die, 1,283 more infected in 11 dists
Narail DC Md Habibur Rahman distributed money among 325 destitute people
Bridge built with betel nut trees Instead of iron at Banaripara
26 detained on different charges in Rajshahi
Three ‘commit suicide’ in 3 dists
Lightning kills farmer in Bagerhat
T-Aman seedbeds damaged at Dacope
Passengers crowd ferry ghat at Shibchar


Latest News
Taliban controls 65pc of Afghanistan after lightning blitz
Taliban take 10th Afghan provincial capital in blitz
Afghan government offers Taliban share in power
Missing Chinese citizen found dead in Chattogram
Govt's support helps RMG industry make a turnaround: BGMEA
Monkey attack creates panic at Baunia
Hospitals can not accommodate patients: Health Minister
NGO worker killed in Magura road accident
Canada joins hands with Brac to support vulnerable people
Schoolboy killed as truck hits bicycle
Most Read News
Unable to get jab, man thrashes health centre staff
Family planning services in Bangladesh: C-19 context
BD-India border closure may be extended till Aug 26
Bangladesh’s mass vaccination capacity
Prof Dr Rasheda new JU treasurer
A pedestrian poses for a picture by Tower Bridge as it is stuck
Bangladesh July Inflation dropped to 5.36 per cent
Is Bangladesh taking risk by easing Covid-restrictions?
Country reopens today as lockdown ends
Western countries betraying their Afghan comrades
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft