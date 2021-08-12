Five killed in road mishaps in three districts

Five people including a woman have been killed and another was injured in separate road accidents in three districts- Sirajganj, Barishal and Joypurhat, in three days.

SIRAJGANJ: A college student was killed in a road accident in Ullapara Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Dipankar Dip, 20, son of Sree Kesta Chandra, a resident of Mdhya Bharmohani Village under Salanga Police Station (PS) in the upazila. He was a student of honours second year at Salanga Degree College.

The officer-in-charge (OC) of Hatikumrul Highway PS said a truck hit Dip in Goza Bridge area on the Hatikumrul-Bonpara Highway in the morning while he was crossing the road, which left him seriously injured.

Later, he succumbed to his injuries on the way to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital.

The body was handed over to the deceased's family members without autopsy, the OC added.

BARISHAL: Three people including a female union parishad (UP) were killed and another was injured in separate road accidents in the district on Tuesday.

A woman was killed and her husband injured in a road accident in Wazirpur Upazila of the district in the afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Sulta Baidya, 32, wife of Pankaj Dhali, a resident of Kurlia Village in the upazila. She was the member of Jalla UP in the upazila.

Wazirpur Model PS OC Md Ali Arshad said Pankaj along with his wife was going to Gournadi in the afternoon riding by a motorcycle.

At one stage, the motorcycle hit hard an iron roller after losing its control over the steering on the Dhamura-Sanuhar Road at around 4:30pm, which left the couple seriously injured.

The injured were rushed to Gournadi Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Sulta Baidya dead, the OC added.

On the other hand, two people were killed in a road accident on the Port Road in Barishal City early Tuesday.

The deceased were identified as Ahmed Hossain Rubel, 30, a resident of Bhatikhana Section Road area and former president of Bangladesh Chhatra League Ward No. 7 Unit in the city, and Md Ujjal Matubbar, 35, of Kawnia Branch Road area.

Kotwali Model PS OC Nurul Islam, PPM, said a motorcycle carrying the duo hit hard an electric poll in Amtala intersection area on the Port Road at around 1am, which left them seriously injured.

The injured were rushed to Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared them dead, the OC added.

JOYPURHAT: Man was killed as a motorcycle hit his bicycle in Khetlal Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.

Deceased Hafizur Rahman Dhaluri, 50, was a resident of Dewgram Village under Mamudpur Union in the upazila.

Khetlal PS OC Nirendranath Mandal said the accident took place at Khushir crossing when he was going to a nearby area riding the cycle, in which he was injured.

He was rushed to Khetlal Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead, the OC added.







