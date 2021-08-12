Minor boy drowns at Raipur

RAIPUR, LAXMIPUR, Aug 11: A minor boy drowned in a pond in Raipur Upazila of the district on Tuesday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Md Hafez, 4, son of Zakir Hossain of Charbaga Village under Sonapur Union in the upazila.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Hafez fell in a pond nearby the house at around 4pm while his family members were unaware of it.

Later, locals rescued him from the pond and took to Laxmipur Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.



