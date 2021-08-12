Video
Home Countryside

Bumper jute production at Singra

Published : Thursday, 12 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 161
Our Correspondent

NATORE, Aug 11: The farmers of Singra Upazila of the district    has begun jute harvesting in the Upazila in a festive mood.
They  informed that the production was good this time. They are very happy. On the other hand, they said the market price is more satisfactory than that of the previous year.
In the current season, the farmers cultivated jute on 19,919 hectares of land at Singra Upazila. The producing areas of jute in the Upazila are Sherkole, Lalore Hatiandaha, Kalam and village Chamary. The farmers of this villages expected bumper production of jute this time and hoped they will get more price of jute this time.
In this connection Upazila Agriculture Officer Md. Salim informed that the farmers cultivated jute on 19,919 hectares of land at Singra Upazila in the current season. They will be able to harvest jute timely. Market price is good. The farmers will be benefited by selling it.


