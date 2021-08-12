Two men electrocuted in two districts

Two men were electrocuted in separate incidents in two districts- Noakhali and Kurigram, on Tuesday.

NOAKHALI: A young man was electrocuted in Kabirhat Upazila of the district on Tuesday evening.

Deceased Md Sohag, 28, was the son of Bachchu Forman, a resident of Padua Village in the upazila.

Local sources said Sohag came in contact with live electricity in the evening while putting wet clothes on an electric wire for drying, which left him dead on the spot.

Officer-in-Charge of Kabirhat Police Station Tomas Barua confirmed the incident.

NAGESHWARI, KURIGRAM: An electrician was electrocuted in Nageshwari Upazila of the district on Tuesday evening.

The deceased was identified as Kajal Sarker, 32, son of Bimal Chandra Sarker, a resident of Chilmari Village in the upazila.

Local sources said Kajal came in contact with a live electric wire while fixing electric work at his house in the evening, which left him critically injured.

Injured Kajal was taken to Nageshwari Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.



