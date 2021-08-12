Jute retting hampered at Bagatipara



A farmer retting jute at a rented pond in Bagatipara Upazila of Natore. photo: observer

There is water crisis in different canals and beels (water bodies) in the upazila. So jute growers are taking rent of fishing ponds. They are taking rent of ponds at Tk 2,000 to 2,500 for retting jute of one bigha. Their production cost is going up. Fish farmers are apprehending production losses.

Agriculturists asked jute growers for resorting to alternative retting to discourage pond using.

According to sources at the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE), this year 3,430 hectares (ha) of land have been brought under jute cultivation in the upazila, which is almost double than last year's.

Local jute growers said, jute growers in the upazila cannot cut their jute due to lack of water crisis. Those who are harvesting jute they are retting in their own ponds and ditches suspending fish farming. Many are taking rent of ponds for retting.

Fish traders said this time of the rainy season, fry is released in ponds; but for retting jute, many fish farmers have kept suspended their fry release; if fish production comes down, fish price hike is likely.

Bazlur Rahman of Debnagar Village said, he could not cut his matured jute plants for water crisis; at last he took rent of pond and retted his jute plants in it.

Pond owner Moazzem Hossain of Kankfo Village said, he sold out fishes and retted his jute plants in it.

He has also given rent of the excess space of his pond at Tk 22,000 at the rate of Tk 2,000 per bigha.

Pond owner Mahar Ali said, he has earned Tk 19,000 as pond rent.

Bagatipara Sadar Union Chairman Majibor Rahman said, most farmers in his area are retting jute in rented ponds. He has taken rent of pond at Tk 4,000 for retting his jute of two bighas.

Local agriculturist Aman said, jute growers will have to be interested in alternative retting system; in addition, farmers should be discouraged retting in ponds in order to keep fish production normal.

Upazila Agriculture Officer Momrej Ali said, due to natural reason, jute growers have fallen into some problems with their jute.

As alternative means, he suggested ribbon system which requires separating buckles of jute plants before retting with urea fertiliser.









