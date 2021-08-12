Video
300 more distressed people get PM’s gift in Rajshahi

Published : Thursday, 12 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
Our Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, Aug 11: A total of 300 more distressed and less-income people hardest-hit by the Covid-19 pandemic were given financial assistance as the gift of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
Each of them was given Taka 2,000 in cash at a simple ceremony on Tuesday.
On behalf of the Premier, the district administration distributed the amount at the function at Shilpakala Academy auditorium through maintaining health rules to tackle the Covid-19 spread.
Deputy Commissioner Abdul Jalil accompanied by Additional Deputy Commissioner Shariful Haque, Deputy General Manager of Sonali Bank Limited Shahadat Hossain and District Relief and Rehabilitation Officer Aminul Haque distributed the financial support.
Speaking on the occasion, Abdul Jalil said the government under the dynamic and visionary leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina remained beside the public in general.
He said all the worst-affected people are being brought under humanitarian support so that they can mitigate their financial hardship caused by the global pandemic.
He, however, urged the recipients to follow health rules strictly to control the spread of the deadly virus.
Earlier on, more than 1,200 underprivileged and hand-to-mouth people were given similar types of financial assistance.



