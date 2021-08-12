Video
Thursday, 12 August, 2021
News

Student protest causes traffic disruption in Barishal

Published : Thursday, 12 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 92

BARISHAL, Aug 11: Traffic movement on BM College Road in Barishal city was disrupted for two hours on Wednesday morning as students of Braj Mohan College blocked the road.
They put barricades on the road in protest against imposition of extra session and registration fees for the Honours 2nd year examinees of the college.
Around 250 students of the college took to the streets in front of its Academic building around 10:30 am, halting traffic on the road.
The college remained shut for two years due to Covid pandemic.
The students threatened to continue their movement if the authorities concerned do not revise their decision.
The traffic on the road returned to normalcy around 12:30 pm after the authorities concerned assured them of meeting their demand.
Contacted, Golam Kibria, principal of the College, said, "They'll take steps soon to resolve the problem in consultation with the students and the higher authorities concerned."    -UNB


