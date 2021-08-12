Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 12 August, 2021, 5:36 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

11 dead in India landslide, 25-30 missing as vehicles trapped

Published : Thursday, 12 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 168

SHIMLA, Aug 11: Eleven people have died and around 30 are missing after a landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur this afternoon left several vehicles buried under debris.
A state-run bus, a truck and a few cars were trapped after the landslide blocked the Reckong Peo-Shimla highway. The bus, travelling to Shimla, reportedly had 40 people on board. Some 25-30 people are trapped or buried, an official told Reuters. Ten people have been rescued and are in hospital.
A statement from the Indo-Tibetan Border Police said three bodies had been removed so far. Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with the state chief minister Wednesday and offered the national government's support for the rescue operation involving the local border police and others.    -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Navies of 21 countries kick off US-led drills in Southeast Asia
11 dead in India landslide, 25-30 missing as vehicles trapped
65 dead in Algeria fires as Mediterranean wildfires spread
Hochul to be NY’s first female governor as Cuomo quits
A fisherman rows a boat past people cooling off in the Mediterranean sea waters
Biden seeks to shore up world democracy with Dec summit
Modi, Sonia Gandhi at Speaker’s meet after abrupt end to LS session
Kabul ‘could fall in 90 days’


Latest News
Taliban controls 65pc of Afghanistan after lightning blitz
Taliban take 10th Afghan provincial capital in blitz
Afghan government offers Taliban share in power
Missing Chinese citizen found dead in Chattogram
Govt's support helps RMG industry make a turnaround: BGMEA
Monkey attack creates panic at Baunia
Hospitals can not accommodate patients: Health Minister
NGO worker killed in Magura road accident
Canada joins hands with Brac to support vulnerable people
Schoolboy killed as truck hits bicycle
Most Read News
Unable to get jab, man thrashes health centre staff
Family planning services in Bangladesh: C-19 context
BD-India border closure may be extended till Aug 26
Bangladesh’s mass vaccination capacity
Prof Dr Rasheda new JU treasurer
A pedestrian poses for a picture by Tower Bridge as it is stuck
Bangladesh July Inflation dropped to 5.36 per cent
Is Bangladesh taking risk by easing Covid-restrictions?
Country reopens today as lockdown ends
Western countries betraying their Afghan comrades
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft