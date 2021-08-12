11 dead in India landslide, 25-30 missing as vehicles trapped

SHIMLA, Aug 11: Eleven people have died and around 30 are missing after a landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur this afternoon left several vehicles buried under debris.

A state-run bus, a truck and a few cars were trapped after the landslide blocked the Reckong Peo-Shimla highway. The bus, travelling to Shimla, reportedly had 40 people on board. Some 25-30 people are trapped or buried, an official told Reuters. Ten people have been rescued and are in hospital.

A statement from the Indo-Tibetan Border Police said three bodies had been removed so far. Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with the state chief minister Wednesday and offered the national government's support for the rescue operation involving the local border police and others. -AFP