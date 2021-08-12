Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 12 August, 2021, 5:36 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Hochul to be NY’s first female governor as Cuomo quits

Published : Thursday, 12 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 163

Hochul to be NY’s first female governor as Cuomo quits

Hochul to be NY’s first female governor as Cuomo quits

NEW YORK, Aug 11: Andrew Cuomo's resignation as governor of New York after a series of sexual misconduct accusations has turned a spotlight on his lieutenant governor, Kathy Hochul, who will become the first woman to lead the state in its 233-year history.
Hochul, a former Democratic congresswoman who has served as lieutenant governor since 2015, will take over from Cuomo until his third four-year term in office ends in December 2022.
Cuomo, facing possible impeachment over sexual harassment claims from 11 women and mounting pressure from fellow Democrats, announced his resignation on Tuesday.
It was a stunning downfall for the 63-year-old Cuomo, who a year ago earned praise for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic before being engulfed in sexual harassment allegations and accusations that he covered up the scale of Covid deaths in nursing homes.
He comes from a family that is the closest thing the state has to political royalty -- his father Mario served three terms as governor and his brother Chris is a star host on CNN -- but in two weeks, he will leave office.
"I think that given the circumstances, the best way I can help now is if I step aside and let government get back to government," Cuomo said in a live televised address.  "My resignation will be effective in 14 days."
Cuomo will hand over the reins of the nation's fourth-most populous state to Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul, a fellow Democrat who will become New York's first-ever female governor. He has repeatedly denied the claims of sexual harassment outlined in an explosive report released last week by the office of state Attorney General Letitia James.
"The report said I sexually harassed 11 women," Cuomo said. "That was the headline people heard and saw. The reaction was outrage. It should have been. However, it was also false."    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Navies of 21 countries kick off US-led drills in Southeast Asia
11 dead in India landslide, 25-30 missing as vehicles trapped
65 dead in Algeria fires as Mediterranean wildfires spread
Hochul to be NY’s first female governor as Cuomo quits
A fisherman rows a boat past people cooling off in the Mediterranean sea waters
Biden seeks to shore up world democracy with Dec summit
Modi, Sonia Gandhi at Speaker’s meet after abrupt end to LS session
Kabul ‘could fall in 90 days’


Latest News
Taliban controls 65pc of Afghanistan after lightning blitz
Taliban take 10th Afghan provincial capital in blitz
Afghan government offers Taliban share in power
Missing Chinese citizen found dead in Chattogram
Govt's support helps RMG industry make a turnaround: BGMEA
Monkey attack creates panic at Baunia
Hospitals can not accommodate patients: Health Minister
NGO worker killed in Magura road accident
Canada joins hands with Brac to support vulnerable people
Schoolboy killed as truck hits bicycle
Most Read News
Unable to get jab, man thrashes health centre staff
Family planning services in Bangladesh: C-19 context
BD-India border closure may be extended till Aug 26
Bangladesh’s mass vaccination capacity
Prof Dr Rasheda new JU treasurer
A pedestrian poses for a picture by Tower Bridge as it is stuck
Bangladesh July Inflation dropped to 5.36 per cent
Is Bangladesh taking risk by easing Covid-restrictions?
Country reopens today as lockdown ends
Western countries betraying their Afghan comrades
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft