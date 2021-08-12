

A fisherman rows a boat past people cooling off in the Mediterranean sea waters







A fisherman rows a boat past people cooling off in the Mediterranean sea waters at a beach off the northern Tunisian town of La Goulette (Halq al-Wadi) about 12 kilometres east of Tunis, on August 11. Record high temperatures were observed in Tunisia on August 10 according to the National Meteorological Institute, especially in the country's north and centre. In the capital Tunis the temperature had climbed to 48 degrees Celsius at midday, the hottest on record since 1982. photo : AFP