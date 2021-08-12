Kabul ‘could fall in 90 days’

WASHINGTON, Aug 11: A new US intelligence assessment says Afghanistan's capital could fall within 90 days after the Taliban armed group took more than a quarter of the country's provincial capitals in less than a week.

The group has captured nine provincial capitals in Afghanistan since Friday, including Faizabad, Farah, Pul-e-Khumri, Sar-e-Pul, Sheberghan, Aybak, Kunduz, Taluqan and Zaranj. The Taliban has already gained vast parts of rural Afghanistan since launching a series of offensives in May to coincide with the start of the final withdrawal of foreign forces.

Taliban fighters could isolate Afghanistan's capital in 30 days and possibly take it over in 90, a US defence official tells the Reuters news agency, citing US intelligence. The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, says that the new assessment of how long Kabul could stand is a result of the rapid gains the Taliban had been making around the country as US-led foreign forces leave.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani flew to the besieged northern city of Mazar-i-Sharif Wednesday to rally his beleaguered forces, with Taliban fighters having now taken more than a quarter of the country's provincial capitals in less than a week.

One army officer who asked not to be identified said they had endured withering mortar fire at Kunduz airport, and were left with no choice but to surrender. "There was no way to fight back," he said. "My unit, with 20 soldiers, three humvees and four pick-up trucks just surrendered. We are now all waiting to get our pardon letter. There is a big queue."

US President Joe Biden has urged Afghanistan's leaders to fight for their homeland as the Taliban armed group tightens its grip on the country's territory. "Afghan leaders have to come together," Biden told reporters at the White House on Tuesday, adding the Afghan troops outnumber the Taliban and must want to fight.

"They have got to fight for themselves, fight for their nation." The US president said he does not regret his decision to withdraw from Afghanistan, noting that Washington has spent more than $1 trillion over 20 years and lost thousands of soldiers. He said the US continues to provide significant air support, food, equipment and salaries to Afghan forces.

Meanwhile, the Taliban seized three more provincial capitals in Afghanistan, officials said on Wednesday, putting nine of the nation's 34 in the armed group's hands. The fall of the capitals of Badakhshan and Baghlan provinces to the northeast and Farah province to the west put increasing pressure on the country's central government to stem the tide of the advance. -REUTERS







