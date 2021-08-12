A third of alleged abuses takes place in Southeast Asia

LONDON, Aug 11: At least 679 incidents of alleged human rights abuses have been uncovered and linked to the business operations of Chinese companies abroad, according to a new report, shedding more light on China's Belt and Road Initiative and its consequences on marginalised communities.

In a report published on Wednesday, the Business and Human Rights Resource Centre (BHRRC) revealed that the alleged abuses were more likely to take place in countries with "weaker governance and where Chinese investments are dominant".

The London-based watchdog group monitors allegations relating to the human rights repercussions of more than 10,000 companies worldwide. Almost a third of the alleged abuses recorded between 2013 and 2020 took place in Southeast Asia, including Myanmar, Laos, Cambodia and Indonesia, the report said. African and Latin American countries also figured prominently, including Peru and Ecuador.

The report said that many of the human rights risks were linked to Chinese business activities in metal and mining, fossil fuel energy and construction. The Belt and Road Initiative rolled out by Chinese President Xi Jinping in 2013 is a multi-year investment and infrastructure project aimed at advancing China's foreign policy and influence around the world.

Official data showed total foreign direct investments from China to the countries involved in the initiative surpassed $90bn between 2013 and 2018. The programme has led to valuable direct investment especially in many developing countries, boosting their infrastructure development.

Critics, however, say many of the projects ignore the concerns of people directly affected by them, and lack the necessary transparency on issues, including their environmental impact. "While there are many emergent positive developments from China's businesses overseas, China's aspiration to be a responsible great power could be undermined" by the allegations of rights abuses, the report said.

The BHRRC report follows the release of a study by Human Rights Watch (HRW) that described a "human rights disaster" in northeastern Cambodia amid the construction of Lower Sesan 2, a China-financed hydroelectric dam, which has led to the displacement of nearly 5,000 people from ethnic minorities and the permanent flooding of their former communities.

"The Lower Sesan 2 dam washed away the livelihoods of Indigenous and ethnic minority communities who previously lived communally and mostly self-sufficiently from fishing, forest-gathering, and agriculture," John Sifton, Asia advocacy director of HRW, said in the report released on Tuesday. -AL JAZEERA







