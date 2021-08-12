Video
Kohli looks for perfect balance after as Thakur injury

Published : Thursday, 12 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 146

India captain Virat Kohli said how best to take 20 wickets rather than extra runs would be the main consideration when it came to replacing Shardul Thakur for the second Test against England at Lord's.
Pace-bowling all-rounder Thakur was ruled out Wednesday, the day before the match at the 'home of cricket', with a hamstring strain.
Paceman Ishant Sharma or off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, neither of whom played in last week's rain-affected drawn first Test in Nottingham, could replace Thakur, who took four wickets - two in each innings -- at Trent Bridge.
Ashwin has five Test hundreds to his credit but with left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja making a fifty at Nottingham in a match where India's tailenders added valuable runs, Kohli told reporters: "That already makes our batting a bit deeper and the lower order contributed with the bat as well."
Star batsman Kohli, out for a golden duck at Trent Bridge, added: "We are very comfortable as a batting unit and we don't feel we might be a batsman short if Shardul doesn't play."
With high temperatures forecast, the pitch may favour spin bowling, but Lord's is also where Ishant Sharma took a Test-best 7-74 during India's 95-run win in 2014.
"For us it's about finding that perfect balance but if someone like Shardul is not available, we will definitely think first about how we pick up 20 wickets not plug-in another guy who can give us some runs with the bat," said Kohli.
England, outplayed for much of the first of a five-match series, could recall all-rounder Moeen Ali in one of several changes.
Against India at home, off-spinner Moeen has taken 31 wickets in seven Tests during 2014 and 2018 series wins for England.
The 34-year-old has played only white-ball cricket, however, since his last Test appearance against India in Chennai in February when he took eight wickets and hit a second-innings 43 in a losing cause. He twice dismissed his friend Kohli in that match but played no further part in the series after turning down a late request from team management to defer an already agreed rest break.
Moeen and Kohli have also played together for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League.
"He's a good friend of mine, we've got to know each other very well over the years," said the India        skipper.     -AFP


Kohli looks for perfect balance after as Thakur injury
