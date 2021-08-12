Arambagh faces Bashundhara Kings today

Arambagh Krira Sangha will face Bashundhara Kings in the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League today (Wednesday) at 4:00pm at Shaheed Birshreshtha Sepoy Mustafa Kamal Stadium at capital city's Kamalapur.

There is another match today between Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club and Uttar Baridhara Club at Bangabandhu National Stadium at the same time. The 22nd round of the league will be started with the two matches.

In reality, the BPL had lost most of its zeal since Bashundhara Kings had confirmed to keep the title of BPL already. It was confirmed after the team secured a total of 55 points with four matches yet to play and there were none to make to that level even they could win all the remaining matches.

Currently, second topper Abahani has 40 points from 20 matches while third placer Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club has 39 points from 19 points.

Port city's Chittagong Abahani is at the fourth place with 37 points while traditional black and white outfits got 36 points and is holding the fifth place. Among the others, Saif Sporting Club is at the sixth and Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra at the seventh, Bangladesh Police Football Club at the eighth, Old Dhaka's Rahmatganj Muslim Friends Society at the ninth, and Uttar Baridhara at the tenth while Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra holding at the 11th place.

The two bottom-liners, Gopibagh's Brothers Union has only six points and Arambagh Krira Sangha has five points. Most of the teams have four matches to play in the league this season and these two are in immediate danger of demotion from the league to the Bangladesh Championship League, the second-tier association football league of the country.









