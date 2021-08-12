Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 12 August, 2021, 5:34 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Shakib salvages T20i all-rounder crown

Published : Thursday, 12 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 174
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan had climbed back to the top of the MRF Tyres ICC Men's T20i all-rounder rankings for the first time since early 2018. The latest update of the ICC rankings were published on Wednesday.
Shakib, 34, earned 34 rating points thanks to his round the series performances with both the bat and the ball in the five-match T20i series against Australia  to move to 286 points, one more than Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi.
The southpaw scored 114 runs and scalped seven wickets with the best figure of four for nine in the final match. He also become the first cricketer in the World to achieve the unique milestone of 100 wickets and 1000 runs in T20i cricket.
Shakib, was the top all-rounder across the formats, is now the leading both the limited over format's all-rounder list and is at 5 on the Test all-rounder rankings.
Beside Shakib, Mustafizur Rahman climbing 20 spots to move to 10th on the T20I bowling rankings with 619 rating points.
Naim Sheikh moved to 29 on the batting chart while Mahmudullah went up to 33 jointly with South African David Miller.






« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Williams sisters, Kenin withdraw from Cincinnati WTA event
Kohli looks for perfect balance after as Thakur injury
Mbappe has no reason to leave club after Messi arrival, says PSG chairman
Messi dreams Champions League title for PSG
Nadal fells foot injury, Medvedev wins in Toronto
Asian badminton tourney cancelled due to virus
Anderson, Broad doubtful for second India Test
England, India docked WTC points for slow over-rate


Latest News
Taliban controls 65pc of Afghanistan after lightning blitz
Taliban take 10th Afghan provincial capital in blitz
Afghan government offers Taliban share in power
Missing Chinese citizen found dead in Chattogram
Govt's support helps RMG industry make a turnaround: BGMEA
Monkey attack creates panic at Baunia
Hospitals can not accommodate patients: Health Minister
NGO worker killed in Magura road accident
Canada joins hands with Brac to support vulnerable people
Schoolboy killed as truck hits bicycle
Most Read News
Unable to get jab, man thrashes health centre staff
Family planning services in Bangladesh: C-19 context
BD-India border closure may be extended till Aug 26
Bangladesh’s mass vaccination capacity
Prof Dr Rasheda new JU treasurer
A pedestrian poses for a picture by Tower Bridge as it is stuck
Bangladesh July Inflation dropped to 5.36 per cent
Is Bangladesh taking risk by easing Covid-restrictions?
Country reopens today as lockdown ends
Western countries betraying their Afghan comrades
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft