Shakib salvages T20i all-rounder crown

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan had climbed back to the top of the MRF Tyres ICC Men's T20i all-rounder rankings for the first time since early 2018. The latest update of the ICC rankings were published on Wednesday.

Shakib, 34, earned 34 rating points thanks to his round the series performances with both the bat and the ball in the five-match T20i series against Australia to move to 286 points, one more than Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi.

The southpaw scored 114 runs and scalped seven wickets with the best figure of four for nine in the final match. He also become the first cricketer in the World to achieve the unique milestone of 100 wickets and 1000 runs in T20i cricket.

Shakib, was the top all-rounder across the formats, is now the leading both the limited over format's all-rounder list and is at 5 on the Test all-rounder rankings.

Beside Shakib, Mustafizur Rahman climbing 20 spots to move to 10th on the T20I bowling rankings with 619 rating points.

Naim Sheikh moved to 29 on the batting chart while Mahmudullah went up to 33 jointly with South African David Miller.









