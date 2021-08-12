

Shakib named ICC’s Player of the Month for July

Tigers' all-rounder starred in all three the series wins against Zimbabwe. He scored 145 runs with a 96-run's match winning knock and picked up eight wickets in the three-match ODI series and followed that up with three wickets in the T20Is at an economy of 7. He also picked up five wickets in the one-off Test, comprising a 4/82 in the first innings, as Bangladesh won by 220 runs. "It is very humbling to be voted ICC Men's Player of the Month for July 2021," Shakib told ICC. "There have been many outstanding performances during the month and that is why this is special for me".

The champion player of the game expressed his happiness that he could contribute for the contry. He said, "I find most pleasure and satisfaction when I contribute to wins and therefore, I am very happy to have helped in Bangladesh's successes over the last few weeks." Shakib, who was nominated alongside West Indies' Hayden Walsh Jr and Australia's Mitchell Marsh, had a stellar July.

The southpaw continues his form during just late five-match T20i series against Australia. He was named the Man of the match twice and won the Man of the Series award as well. Shakib scored more than 100 runs and bagged seven wickets with a four-wicket haul in the series wrapper on August 9.

Shakib is the 2nd Bangladesh cricketer to achieve the prestigious award. Former Bangladesh captain and wicketkeeper-batsman Mushfiqur Rahim won the ICC Player of the Month for May as the 1st Tigers cricketer.

Beside Shakib, Caribbean skipper Stafanie Taylor was the standout performer for West Indies in the limited-overs series against Pakistan. She was nominated for the award alongside teammate Hayley Matthews and Pakistan's Fatima Sana, but her all-round performance in the series helped her claim the most votes.







