CTTC arrests Neo-JMB bomb-maker, 2 others



Law enforcers detain three neo-JMB members from Kafrul area of the capital on Tuesday night. photo : Observer

The two other arrested have been identified as Saiful Islam Maruf alias Basira and Rumman Hasan Fahad alias Abdullah.

The suspects were arrested in a raid at the Kafrul area in Dhaka on Tuesday night. They were found in possession of explosive substances, GI pipes, remote control devices, ball bearings and mobile phones.

"Forkan was the head trainer and bomb-maker of the militant group," CTTC chief Md Asaduzzaman said at a media briefing on Wednesday.

"Forkan completed his honours in Chemistry from Jahangirnagar University but did not complete his Masters. He joined Neo-JMB following contact with Amir Musa in 2016."

"He went into hiding following the arrests of top militant leaders and started to reorganise the group. He conducted training sessions online on how to create time bombs and remote-controlled bombs. He also attended several meetings at the Rohingya refugee camps in Cox's Bazar."

The militants used to make Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) with materials collected from various chemical factories, Asaduzzaman said. citing Forkan, who also makes drones. He trained up the other militants using secret online apps, Md Asaduzzaman said.

The militants had planned to conduct drone attacks on some places as well, he added.

"Forkan was involved in many attacks, including one at a police traffic box in Narayanganj. Another arrested Saiful is also a bomb maker and was trained by Forkan." The police have filed a case against the three with Kafrul Police Station.

