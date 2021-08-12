Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 12 August, 2021, 5:34 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

CTTC arrests Neo-JMB bomb-maker, 2 others

Published : Thursday, 12 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 160
Staff Correspondent 

Law enforcers detain three neo-JMB members from Kafrul area of the capital on Tuesday night. photo : Observer

Law enforcers detain three neo-JMB members from Kafrul area of the capital on Tuesday night. photo : Observer

The Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime unit of Dhaka Metropolitan police has arrested three neo-JMB men, including Jahid Hasan alias Forkan, a JMB bomb specialist, who conducts training sessions online.
The two other arrested have been identified as Saiful Islam Maruf alias Basira and Rumman Hasan Fahad alias Abdullah.
The suspects were arrested in a raid at the Kafrul area in Dhaka on Tuesday night. They were found in possession of explosive substances, GI pipes, remote control devices, ball bearings and mobile phones.
"Forkan was the head trainer and bomb-maker of the militant group," CTTC chief Md Asaduzzaman said at a media briefing on Wednesday.
"Forkan completed his honours in Chemistry from Jahangirnagar University but did not complete his Masters. He joined Neo-JMB following contact with Amir Musa in 2016."
"He went into hiding following the arrests of top militant leaders and started to reorganise the group. He conducted training sessions online on how to create time bombs and remote-controlled bombs. He also attended several meetings at the Rohingya refugee camps in Cox's Bazar."
The militants used to make Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) with materials collected from various chemical factories, Asaduzzaman said. citing Forkan, who also makes drones. He trained up the other militants using secret online apps, Md Asaduzzaman said.
The militants had planned to conduct drone attacks on some places as well, he added.  
"Forkan was involved in many attacks, including one at a police traffic box in Narayanganj. Another arrested Saiful is also a bomb maker and was trained by Forkan."  The police have filed a case against the three with Kafrul Police Station.
Police in separate drives arrested some members of Neo-JMB, who were involved in bomb making. Later, Forkan's name was revealed  through investigation by the CTTC.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
CTTC arrests Neo-JMB bomb-maker, 2 others
Court sends Piyasha to jail 
Fears Covid could trigger diabetes surge in India
45pc works of 8.5km long Chaktai to Kalurghat drive completed
67.7pc returnee expatriates receive no proper wages
Passengers descend from an overcrowded ship at the Sadarghat Launch Terminal
Local manufacturers decide to check yarn price hike
Govt to investigate collision of ferry with Padma Bridge pillars: Quader


Latest News
Taliban controls 65pc of Afghanistan after lightning blitz
Taliban take 10th Afghan provincial capital in blitz
Afghan government offers Taliban share in power
Missing Chinese citizen found dead in Chattogram
Govt's support helps RMG industry make a turnaround: BGMEA
Monkey attack creates panic at Baunia
Hospitals can not accommodate patients: Health Minister
NGO worker killed in Magura road accident
Canada joins hands with Brac to support vulnerable people
Schoolboy killed as truck hits bicycle
Most Read News
Unable to get jab, man thrashes health centre staff
Family planning services in Bangladesh: C-19 context
BD-India border closure may be extended till Aug 26
Bangladesh’s mass vaccination capacity
Prof Dr Rasheda new JU treasurer
A pedestrian poses for a picture by Tower Bridge as it is stuck
Bangladesh July Inflation dropped to 5.36 per cent
Is Bangladesh taking risk by easing Covid-restrictions?
Country reopens today as lockdown ends
Western countries betraying their Afghan comrades
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft