Thursday, 12 August, 2021
Narcotics Control Act

Court sends Piyasha to jail 

Published : Thursday, 12 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 148
Court Correspondent

A Dhaka court on Wednesday sent former TV presenter Faria Mahbub Piyasha to jail after rejecting both the remand and bail prayers in two separate cases filed with Bhatara and Gulshan police stations under the Narcotics Control Act.
Metropolitan Magistrate Md Baki Billah passed the order after CID submitted two prayers seeking five-day remand for her in the two cases.
Earlier in the day, she was produced before the court on completion of her four-day remand in each case.
Detectives on August 1 arrested Piyasha from her Baridhara residence. They seized 780 pieces of Yaba tablets and foreign liquor from her residence.


