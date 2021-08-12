Fears Covid could trigger diabetes surge in India

NEW DELHI, Aug 11: India accounts for one in six people in the world with diabetes. Home to an estimated 77 million diabetics, it is second only to China, which has 116 million people living with the disease.

Doctors reckon millions more remain undiagnosed for this chronic and progressive disease which occurs when the pancreas doesn't produce enough insulin or the body is unable to effectively use the insulin it produces.

This leads to increased concentration of glucose - a type of sugar - in the blood and poses serious health risks, including damage to the kidneys, eyes and heart. Diabetes is among a group of underlying conditions which put people at increased risk of severe Covid-19 disease. The others are obesity, high blood pressure, and heart and lung diseases.

India today reported 38,353 fresh Covid cases, which is 36 per cent higher than 28,204 reported yesterday. The country also reported 497 deaths, taking the cumulative death count to 4,29,179. The daily positivity rate stands at 2.16 per cent, which has been less than 3 per cent for last 16 days.

Now physicians fear a large number of patients who have recovered from Covid-19 are at risk of newly diagnosed, full-blown diabetes. With nearly 32 million recorded infections, India has the second-largest Covid-19 caseload in the world, behind the US. "The worry is that Covid-19 could trigger a tsunami of diabetes in India after the pandemic is over," Dr Rahul Baxi, a Mumbai-based diabetologist, told me.

He said 8-10% of his patients with no history of diabetes who contracted Covid-19 continued to have high sugar levels months after recovery and were on medication. "Some have borderline diabetes. Others are managing with medicines even a year after recovery," he said.

Doctors around the world are debating whether Covid-19 itself is causing diabetes in patients with no previous history. This, they say, could be due to the use of steroids in treatment; the cytokine storm when the body's immune system goes into overdrive to fight off the coronavirus; and the virus itself injuring the cells in the pancreas which make insulin. BBC









