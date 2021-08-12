Video
1.5 km Land Cannot Acquired

45pc works of 8.5km long Chaktai to Kalurghat drive completed

Published : Thursday, 12 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 145
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, Aug 11: The construction works of the 8.5-kilometre long embankment-cum- marine drive involving Taka 2.275 billion from Chaktai to Kalurghat bridge on the west bank of the River Karnaphuli have been going on in 7 km. Because the authority could not yet acquire 1.50 km land from Kalurghat Industrial area to Kalurghat Railway bridge due to various bottlenecks.
Hasan Bin Shams, chief engineer of the Chattogram Development Authority (CDA), told the Daily Observer that at leat 45 per cent works of the project had been completed so far.
He said the land of 1.50 kilometre from Kalurghat Indstrial area to Railway bridge could not yet been acquired. So, works in those areas could not yet started, he said.
He hoped that the land would be acquired very soon.
Meanwhile, he said, works in the rest 7 km long project have been progressing fast.
Meanwhile, the schedule time for completion of the project had been extended for one year more. Earlier, the schedule time for completion was June 2021. Presently, it has been extended to June 2022.
The construction works of the project was inaugurated in June 2019 last with the construction of a sluice gate at the estuary of Chaktai canal. Eleven more sluice gates will be constructed at the estuary of 11 canals of the city under this project.
The project was approved in the meeting of the Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC) held on April 25 in 2017.
The embankment-cum-road will be a four-lane one and its height will be 24 feet above from the sea level and 80 feet in width as per the guidelines of Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) and survey of the Chattogram Metropolitan Master Plan of 1995.
A total of 12 high-tide protection regulators and pump-houses will also be installed at the mouths of 12 canals to quickly remove rain water from the city area to canals.
If the marine drive is constructed, the vehicles bound for north and northeastern region of Chattogram from the southeast will directly reach Kaptai, Rangunia and Boalkhali upazilas of the district withoutentering the city.


