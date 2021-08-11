Video
AIBL elects new Chairman, Vice Chairman

Published : Wednesday, 11 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31
Business Desk

 
Alhajj Salim Rahman has been elected as the Chairman and Alhajj Abu naser Mohammad Yeahea elected as the Vice Chairman of Al-Arafah Islami Bank Limited (AIBL). The 362nd meeting of the Board of Directors assigned them as Chairman and Vice Chairman unanimously recently, says a press release.
Currently Salim Rahman is the Managing Director of KDS Group, which consists of KDS Garments Industries Ltd., KDS Accessories ltd., KDS Apparels Ltd., KDS Logistics Ltd., KDS IDR Ltd., KDS Textiles Ltd., KYCR Coil Industries Ltd., Steel Accessories Ltd., KDS Poly Industries Ltd.
He held the position of Director of another private bank for 15 years before joining as Director of Al-Arafah Islami Bank Limited. Salim Rahman has earned his Master's in Business Administration from the USA.
Newly elected Vice Chairman Alhajj Abu Naser Mohammad Yeahea entered into business and industrial management from 1993 just after coming back from study in the USA.
He is currently the Chairman and Managing Director of Purbachal Steel Mills Ltd., Managing Director of Purbachal Dealers Ltd., Purbachal Exclusive Ltd. and Beco Feed Ltd. He is also Director of AIBL Capital Market Services Ltd. and Intech Ltd. and proprietor of Purbachal Gas Filling.
Abu Naser Mohammad Yeahea is associated with many social and welfare organisations.



« PreviousNext »

