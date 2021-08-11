

IBBL Dhaka East holds webinar on Shariah compliance

Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd (IBBL) Dhaka East Zone organised webinar on 'Compliance of Shariah in Banking Operations' recently.Dr. Tanveer Ahmad, Director of the Bank addressed the webinar as the chief guest.Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director and CEO of the Bank addressed as special guest.Dr. Hasan Mohammad Moinuddin, Member of the IBBL Shariah Supervisory Committee addressed the webinar as chief discussant.Mohammad Ullah, Head of Dhaka East Zone presided over the program while Md. Shamsuddoha, Executive Vice President addressed the program. Head of Branches and Officials under Dhaka East Zone attended the webinar.