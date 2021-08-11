Video
Bangladesh Finance profit upsurges to 217.83 per cent

Published : Wednesday, 11 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29
Business Desk

Md. Kyser Hamid, MD and CEO of Bangladesh Finance, gestures recently in Dhaka during the company's Investors' Meet program for the first half of 2021.
In the first half of 2021, Bangladesh Finance's consolidated net profit after tax (NPAT) increased by 217.83 percent year on year to Tk 23.54 crore (January to June). Its earnings per share increased to Tk 1.17 from Tk 0.44 in the previous year's comparable quarter, says a press release.
Md. Kyser Hamid, Bangladesh Finance's managing director and CEO, provided the information during a virtual program yesterday, highlighting the company's financial highlights for H1 2021.
"Our cost of deposit has reduced significantly in H1'21 compared to H1'20, resulting in a 36.47 percent rise in net interest revenue. Our H1 performance was strengthened by a significant contribution from capital market investment. Our Commission, Exchange, and Brokerage income, on the other hand, has increased, which has a positive influence on our earnings." stated Mr. Hamid.
"We've concentrated on customer deposits and gradually reduced our reliance on banks. In comparison to December 2020, our client deposit has climbed to 61 percent of entire deposit portfolio from 57 percent. Bank deposits, on the other hand, have been cut from 43 percent to 39 percent of the overall deposit portfolio." He went on to say.
Bangladesh Finance's standalone loan book consists of 26 percent SME, 18 percent retail, and 56 percent corporate loans. The non-performing loan ratio is now 3.19 percent, down from 3.22 percent at the end of the previous year.
The consolidated Net Asset Value (NAV) per share of the company is Tk. 17.46, up from Tk. 16.85 at the end of the previous year. In comparison to 5.33 percent and 0.88 percent in the same time previous year, return on equity and return on assets were 15.46 percent and 2.76 percent, respectively.
Furthermore, the company's stock price has risen dramatically, reaching Tk. 49.90 a share by the end of June 2021, compared to Tk. 7.90 at the same time previous year.
Bangladesh Finance, on the other hand, announced the formation of a new department called "Structured Finance," which they claim will provide a broader range of services such as bond placement, bridge financing, trade financing, issue management, and financial advising services.
Md. Kyser Hamid also stated that the new journey and transformation of Bangladesh Finance, formerly known as BD Finance, will allow us to give more in the future to the people of Bangladesh. Our mnemonic "BIJOY" is built on these three pillars of trust, growth, and prosperity. We strongly believe Bangladesh Finance will be the people of Bangladesh's most trusted financial institution, bringing financial growth to their investments. Investment growth will offer financial prosperity to the people.


