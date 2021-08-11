Video
‘SREDA could help manage energy-efficient buildings’

Published : Wednesday, 11 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid said the Sustainable and Renewable Energy Development Authority (SREDA) could initially cooperate with the authorities concerned in the management of energy-efficient buildings.
"Efforts must continue to utilize the rooftop solar systems due to land paucity in Bangladesh," he said this while addressing virtually the final workshop on  'Study on Energy Efficiency in Public Buildings in Bangladesh (EEPB)' project on the occasion of the National Energy Security Day on Monday.
Speaking as the chief guest, Nasrul said the net metering system will help popularize the rooftop solar systems. "It is necessary to increase the campaign to this end," he added.
He said a visible change is an urgent in the energy sector through systematic introduction and implementation of energy efficiency system.
Sustainable and environment-friendly development must be ensured through joint efforts, the state minister said, adding that power and energy saving activities would further be strengthened.
Chaired by SREDA chairman Mohammad Alauddin, the meeting was addressed, among others, by Housing and Public Works Secretary Md Shahid Ullah Khandaker, Power Division Secretary Md Habibur Rahman, Country Director of GIZ Bangladesh Dr Angelika Fleddermann and Director General of Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB)  Rajat Mishra.    -BSS


