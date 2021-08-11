Video
Wednesday, 11 August, 2021, 8:17 AM
Stocks break rising streak on profit taking

Published : Wednesday, 11 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26
usiness Correspondent

Stocks halted a six-day record breaking rising streak on Tuesday as the dominant small investors booked profit pulling down indices on both the bourses - Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE).
DSEX, the prime index of the DSE declined by 10.30 points or 0.15 per cent to 6,617, while the DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, fell 8.52 points to 2,384 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) shed 9.64 points to 1,442 at the close of the trading.
Turnover was at Tk 28.40 billion, down 3.36 per cent from the previous day's second-highest of Tk 29.39 billion. The all-time-high turnover on the DSE was Tk 32.49 billion recorded on December 5, 2010, when the market saw a bull run before a crash.
Losers took a strong lead over the gainers, as out of 375 issues traded, 223 declined, 137 advanced and 15 issues remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.
Beximco - the flagship company of Beximco Group- continued to dominate the turnover chart with shares worth Tk 1.67 billion changing hands, followed by IFIC Bank (Tk 1.04 billion), LafargeHolcim Bangladesh (Tk 653 million), Orion Pharma (Tk 548 million) and Appollo Ispat (Tk 426 million).
National Housing Finance & Investment was the day's top gainer hitting the upper limit circuit breaker with a 10 per cent rise, while Dacca Dyeing was the worst loser, losing 8.61 per cent.
A total number of 392,759 trades were executed in the day's trading session with a trading volume of 941.70 million shares and mutual fund units.
The CSE with the CSE All Share Price Index (CASPI) lost7.93 points to settle at 19,281 and the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) declined  7.83 points to close at 11,566.
Of the issues traded, 181 declined, 132 advanced and 17 issues remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city's bourse traded 48.12 million shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value of Tk 1.02 billion.


« PreviousNext »

