

Smartphone POCO M3 Pro 5G launched in Bangladesh

The phone comes with a 48MP triple camera setup, a powerful 5,000 mAh battery and a magnificent 6.5" 90Hz FHD+ Dot Display with 5G dual sim support. Due to its features and design, POCO M3 Pro 5G is the choice of youths demanding stylish & premium services on the go.

The device has 3 amazing colour variants, namely POCO Yellow, Cool Blue and Power Black and will be available in 6GB+128GB storage variants for BDT 23,999. POCO M3 Pro 5G will be available starting from Saturday across Authorized Mi Stores and retail partners, says a press release.

POCO M3 Pro 5G comes with a 22.5W in-box charger with 18W fast charging support, thereby allowing the users to charge their devices in no time. The device flaunts a multifunctional 48MP main camera, along with a 2MP macro camera and 2MP depth sensor.

The camera accommodates an array of features such as Time-lapse video and Timed burst, Night Mode and greatly increases the camera array's usage scenarios and allows users to get creative with their photography and videography.

With access to a fast 5G network that goes beyond super-fast downloads, users can now spend more time doing the things they love, including streaming, listening to music, recording high-quality videos and experiencing extra smooth gaming while having a more stable network in crowded areas.

The stylish device comes in 3D curved back design and glossy finish and gives the user a premium feel. The side-mounted fingerprint scanner is easily accessible, allowing you to unlock your phone on the move. The device is designed with usability in mind; providing comprehensive features for easy daily use, including an IR blaster, NFC and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

POCO is an independent young brand born out of Xiaomi Corporation. As of now, POCO has entered more than 35 global markets within three years. As of May 6, 2021, the brand has shipped over 17 million POCO phones globally since its initial release of POCO F1 in 2018.





Smartphone brand POCO on Tuesday announced the launch of POCO M3 Pro 5G, equipped with the state-of-the-art MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor.The phone comes with a 48MP triple camera setup, a powerful 5,000 mAh battery and a magnificent 6.5" 90Hz FHD+ Dot Display with 5G dual sim support. Due to its features and design, POCO M3 Pro 5G is the choice of youths demanding stylish & premium services on the go.The device has 3 amazing colour variants, namely POCO Yellow, Cool Blue and Power Black and will be available in 6GB+128GB storage variants for BDT 23,999. POCO M3 Pro 5G will be available starting from Saturday across Authorized Mi Stores and retail partners, says a press release.POCO M3 Pro 5G comes with a 22.5W in-box charger with 18W fast charging support, thereby allowing the users to charge their devices in no time. The device flaunts a multifunctional 48MP main camera, along with a 2MP macro camera and 2MP depth sensor.The camera accommodates an array of features such as Time-lapse video and Timed burst, Night Mode and greatly increases the camera array's usage scenarios and allows users to get creative with their photography and videography.With access to a fast 5G network that goes beyond super-fast downloads, users can now spend more time doing the things they love, including streaming, listening to music, recording high-quality videos and experiencing extra smooth gaming while having a more stable network in crowded areas.The stylish device comes in 3D curved back design and glossy finish and gives the user a premium feel. The side-mounted fingerprint scanner is easily accessible, allowing you to unlock your phone on the move. The device is designed with usability in mind; providing comprehensive features for easy daily use, including an IR blaster, NFC and a 3.5mm headphone jack.POCO is an independent young brand born out of Xiaomi Corporation. As of now, POCO has entered more than 35 global markets within three years. As of May 6, 2021, the brand has shipped over 17 million POCO phones globally since its initial release of POCO F1 in 2018.