Wednesday, 11 August, 2021, 8:16 AM
Industries urged to use local raw materials for making insulators

Published : Wednesday, 11 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 15
Business Desk

Industries Secretary Zakia Sultana addressing officials Insulator and Sanitary Ware Factory Ltd (BISF) of Bangladesh Chemical Industries Corporation (BCIC) during an inspection at Mirpur in the city on Monday.

Industries Secretary Zakia Sultana underscored the need for producing insulators and sanitary products using domestic raw materials instead of imported raw materials.
"For this purpose, arrangements have to be made for the production of domestic raw materials," she said on Monday.
The Industries Secretary made the remarks while inspecting Bangladesh Insulator and Sanitary Ware Factory Ltd (BISF) of Bangladesh Chemical Industries Corporation (BCIC) under the Ministry of Industries at Mirpur in the city, said a press release.
Zakia called for the consultation of other experts, including Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET), to manufacture insulators and sanitary ware products through new technology and automated machineries instead of manual systems.
She also instructed to conduct a feasibility study on the use of technology in developed countries.
"Timely marketing strategies need to be followed to increase the sales volume of BISF products. We need to change product marketing policy and increase the number of distribution points and dealers," she said.
She also directed to set up show-rooms in big cities and distribution centres in every district.
Senior officials, including BCIC Director (Commerce) Amin-ul-Ahsan, Deputy Secretary to the Ministry Md Moniruzzaman and BISF Managing Director Md Alamgirul Islam were present.


