‘New generation need to prepare themselves to lead 4IR’

Published : Wednesday, 11 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 19

Post and Telecommunication Minister Mustafa Jabbar said that the generation of the country would have to prepare themselves to lead the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) era.
"For that we have to have in-depth knowledge in ICT so that we can provide manpower to the developed countries for producing the robotic machines as 4IR requires more machines," he said.
Jabbar said this while inaugurating the automation of ICAB examination management system as the chief guest on Monday.
Urging to make the CA education digital, he said all parts of the country will be connected with internet broadband networks.  
The minister said, automation of the examination system will enable the students to complete their examination process easily, said a press release.
Lauding ICAB's rigorous initiatives to make the institute digitized, Jabbar said, languages other than English only can be used in Apple computers in the 90s.
Steve Jobs paved the way of using Bangla Language in Apple computers. This encouraged me to introduce Bijoy software, the minister said.
Later, Bijoy software created a revolution in the publication industry in the country, and ended the era of the lithography system, he added.
"We are working to keep pace with the ICT revolution in the era of  the fourth industrial revolution happening in Europe and America,"he further said.
ICAB President Mahmudul Hasan Khusru in his welcome address said, ICAB has been maintaining a global standard of examination system.
"This automation will add more value to the system. The system covered all examinations related processes and will facilitate students to get examination documents from the web based system,"he said.
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Bangladesh (ICAB) organized the inauguration ceremony on 'Automation of CA Examination Management System'  through Online ZOOM App.
ICAB Vice President Md. Abdul Kader Joaddar elaborated on the key features of automation of the ICAB examination system.
He said it is the demand of time to transform the ICAB examination system digitally. To avoid the hassles in the examination process caused by the ongoing pandemic, ICAB introduced this automation.
ICAB Council Member and Immediate Past President Muhammad Farooq presided over the ceremony as the session chairman.
Swadesh Ranjan Saha, Member of the Institute, joined as a special guest.  ICAB Vice President Md. Abdul Kader Joaddar highlighted the main features of the examination automation system.
ICAB CEO Shubhashish Bose gave introductory remarks and Vice President  Maria Howlader delivered closing remarks.  Setcom limited presented the demo of the system.    -BSS


