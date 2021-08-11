Dollar hits 4-month high against euro on Fed taper talk

LONDON, Aug 10: The dollar hit a four-month high versus the euro on Tuesday after upbeat U.S. jobs data bolstered expectations that the Federal Reserve could soon start tapering its massive bond-buying programme.

Analysts said the dollar was getting support from rising U.S. bond yields, as the prospect of reduced Fed stimulus weakened bond prices.

U.S. job openings, a measure of labour demand, hit a record high in June while hiring also increased, the Labor Department said in a monthly survey on Monday.

That followed Friday's non-farm payroll report showing jobs increased by 943,000 in July, above the 870,000 forecast by economists in a Reuters poll.

The dollar index strengthened on Friday and Monday, and reached an 18-day high of 93.02 during Asian trading hours on Tuesday.

At 0850 GMT, it was flat at 93.035.

The euro hit a four-month low against the dollar, with the pair changing hands at $1.1726.

The Swiss franc and Japanese yen were both down 0.1% against the dollar, as demand for safe-haven currencies fell.

Attention now turns to U.S. consumer inflation data due on Wednesday, which could provide more cues on the timing of the Fed's bond-purchase taper.

Although there is talk among analysts of the market being "data-driven", U.S. jobs market and inflation statistics are difficult to interpret, Commerzbank Ulrich Leuchtmann wrote in a client note.

"Even if the macro data from the United States is currently astounding, it says little about where the dollar should trade in the medium term," he said. -Reuters









