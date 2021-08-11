Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 11 August, 2021, 8:16 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Gold steadies after sell-off as investors weigh virus risks

Published : Wednesday, 11 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 12

Gold steadies after sell-off as investors weigh virus risks

Gold steadies after sell-off as investors weigh virus risks

Aug 10: Gold steadied on Tuesday, after three straight session of declines, as uncertainties from rising COVID-19 infections countered a buoyant dollar and bets for early tapering of the U.S. Federal Reserve's economic support.
Spot gold was little changed at $1,729.38 per ounce at 0917 GMT, while U.S. gold futures stood at $1,731.50.
Coronavirus cases in several Asian countries and the United States continued to surge, threatening the economic outlook and pushing some investors to seek safety in gold.
There are enough uncertainties in the market to support gold as part of a diversified portfolio, but "potential buyers are sitting on the fence concerned about the possibility of tapering to start early," Saxo Bank analyst Ole Hansen said.
"Physical demand out of Asia was also receiving a bit of a knock back due to the increase in coronavirus cases. So a combination of several things just keeps the market on the defensive for now," Hansen said, adding gold needed to break above $1,750 and $1,760 for a move higher.
Bullion hit its lowest in more than four months on Monday, falling over 4% as robust U.S. jobs figures bolstered expectations the Fed may exit from current pandemic-era stimulus earlier than previously assumed.
A U.S. interest rate increase could reduce the appeal of holding non-yielding gold.
Investors are looking to U.S. consumer inflation data on Wednesday "against a backdrop of concern that the recent rise in inflationary pressures may well be more persistent, than transitory," CMC Markets UK's chief market analyst Michael Hewson said.
The dollar index also held steady after solid gains in the last two sessions.
Silver was down 0.1% at $23.41 per ounce, after falling to an eight-month low on Monday.
Platinum rose 0.4% to $983.80, and palladium edged 0.1% lower to $2,598.83 per ounce.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
AIBL elects new Chairman, Vice Chairman
Padma Bank  holds 77th board meeting
IBBL Dhaka East holds webinar on Shariah compliance
Bangladesh Finance profit upsurges to 217.83 per cent
Berger Paints profit soared by 594pc in April-June
HSBC named best int’l retail bank in BD
‘SREDA could help manage energy-efficient buildings’
Stocks break rising streak on profit taking


Latest News
HC orders to admit 19 twins to VNSC
PM's online engagement tripled as pandemic grips Bangladesh
All offices, transport services resume Wednesday
Sinopharm's 17 lakh more vaccine doses arrive in Dhaka
Canadian minister begins 3-day virtual visit to Bangladesh
Mamata distributes relief standing in knee-deep water
Taliban captures 7th Afghan provincial capital
MDs to raise demand for lifting interest rate limits
Writ in HC to stop eavesdropping on phone
BIWTA revokes 60 per cent fare hike
Most Read News
Sayonara Tokyo, bonjour Paris
Drive against anti-social activities must not end at the tails
Nagasaki marks atomic bomb anniversary with sombre ceremony
State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud visits 'Bangabandhu Corner'
Banks to start normal operation hours from tomorrow
Delivering disability inclusive reproductive health services
Tigers wrap-up Aussies for 62 to hold trophy 4-1
New gas field with 68b CFT reserve found at Zakiganj
World shudders at ‘terrifying’ UN climate report
No decision yet on reopening of edn institutions, tourist spots
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft