Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 11 August, 2021, 8:15 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Sterling touches two-week low vs dollar on Fed tapering fears

Published : Wednesday, 11 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62

Sterling touches two-week low vs dollar on Fed tapering fears

Sterling touches two-week low vs dollar on Fed tapering fears

LONDON, Aug 10: Sterling touched two-week lows against the dollar on Tuesday, with the greenback buoyed by more signs that the U.S. Federal Reserve would start reining in its bond-buying support in the coming months.
But the pound held near 18-month highs against the euro, which is unlikely to get any policy support from the European Central Bank (ECB) in the near-term.
Sterling has performed well in recent weeks as a fall in COVID-19 cases has allowed the British government to lift most social-distancing rules, while the Bank of England (BoE) last week flagged how it might gradually rein in stimulus.
However, Monday's comments by regional Federal Reserve presidents, Rafael Bostic of the Atlanta Fed and Eric Rosengren from Boston, sent the dollar to four-month highs against a currency basket and spurred bets that the U.S. central bank could make a move on tapering by year-end or even sooner.
The policymakers spoke after data showed U.S. job openings shot to record highs, on the heels of last Friday's buoyant employment report.
By 0800 GMT, the currency was at $1.38620, up 0.12% on the day after earlier hitting $1.38370, the lowest since July 27.
With no significant UK data releases, "sterling will be driven by dollar moves and can fall further if Loretta Mester strikes a hawkish tone this morning," analysts at Commonwealth Bank of Australia wrote in a note, a reference to Cleveland Fed president who is due to speak later in the day.
British consumer spending rose strongly in July, data from payment card provider Barclaycard showed, up 11.6% on pre-pandemic levels.
The pound also firmed 0.12% against the euro at 84.365 pence, just off 18-month highs of 84.610 pence.
It has strengthened 0.8% in August so far against the euro, following on from three straight months of gains. The euro is down 1.4% against the dollar and 1.8% against the pound since July 8, when the ECB unveiled a strategic review committing to boosting inflation.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
AIBL elects new Chairman, Vice Chairman
Padma Bank  holds 77th board meeting
IBBL Dhaka East holds webinar on Shariah compliance
Bangladesh Finance profit upsurges to 217.83 per cent
Berger Paints profit soared by 594pc in April-June
HSBC named best int’l retail bank in BD
‘SREDA could help manage energy-efficient buildings’
Stocks break rising streak on profit taking


Latest News
HC orders to admit 19 twins to VNSC
PM's online engagement tripled as pandemic grips Bangladesh
All offices, transport services resume Wednesday
Sinopharm's 17 lakh more vaccine doses arrive in Dhaka
Canadian minister begins 3-day virtual visit to Bangladesh
Mamata distributes relief standing in knee-deep water
Taliban captures 7th Afghan provincial capital
MDs to raise demand for lifting interest rate limits
Writ in HC to stop eavesdropping on phone
BIWTA revokes 60 per cent fare hike
Most Read News
Sayonara Tokyo, bonjour Paris
Drive against anti-social activities must not end at the tails
Nagasaki marks atomic bomb anniversary with sombre ceremony
State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud visits 'Bangabandhu Corner'
Banks to start normal operation hours from tomorrow
Delivering disability inclusive reproductive health services
Tigers wrap-up Aussies for 62 to hold trophy 4-1
New gas field with 68b CFT reserve found at Zakiganj
World shudders at ‘terrifying’ UN climate report
No decision yet on reopening of edn institutions, tourist spots
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft