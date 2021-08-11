Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 11 August, 2021, 8:15 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Huawei to develop smart classroom for children in BD

Published : Wednesday, 11 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65
Business Desk

Huawei, the leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure, has contributed digital equipment and other devices necessary to develop a smart classroom for children in Bangladesh.
The items were handed over to Ahmed Imtiaz Jami, the founder and president of Obhizatrik Foundation, a local organization working towards overcoming socio-economic challenges, at a ceremony held on Monday in Dhaka, said a Huawei statement.
Bangladeshi Deputy Minister of Education Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury was present virtually at the event as the chief guest with Zhang Zhengjun, chief executive officer of Huawei Technologies (Bangladesh) Ltd., and officials of Huawei and Obhizatrik Foundation in attendance.
Speaking at the event, Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury said, "I'm glad to see a global ICT company like Huawei reaching out to help. I would like to thank Huawei that you are doing your solid effort to develop ICT in Bangladesh and actively engaged in corporate social responsibility."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
AIBL elects new Chairman, Vice Chairman
Padma Bank  holds 77th board meeting
IBBL Dhaka East holds webinar on Shariah compliance
Bangladesh Finance profit upsurges to 217.83 per cent
Berger Paints profit soared by 594pc in April-June
HSBC named best int’l retail bank in BD
‘SREDA could help manage energy-efficient buildings’
Stocks break rising streak on profit taking


Latest News
HC orders to admit 19 twins to VNSC
PM's online engagement tripled as pandemic grips Bangladesh
All offices, transport services resume Wednesday
Sinopharm's 17 lakh more vaccine doses arrive in Dhaka
Canadian minister begins 3-day virtual visit to Bangladesh
Mamata distributes relief standing in knee-deep water
Taliban captures 7th Afghan provincial capital
MDs to raise demand for lifting interest rate limits
Writ in HC to stop eavesdropping on phone
BIWTA revokes 60 per cent fare hike
Most Read News
Sayonara Tokyo, bonjour Paris
Drive against anti-social activities must not end at the tails
Nagasaki marks atomic bomb anniversary with sombre ceremony
State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud visits 'Bangabandhu Corner'
Banks to start normal operation hours from tomorrow
Delivering disability inclusive reproductive health services
Tigers wrap-up Aussies for 62 to hold trophy 4-1
New gas field with 68b CFT reserve found at Zakiganj
World shudders at ‘terrifying’ UN climate report
No decision yet on reopening of edn institutions, tourist spots
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft