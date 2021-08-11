Markets mostly up as recovery hope offsets virus, Fed worry

HONG KONG, Aug 10: Markets in Asia and Europe mostly rose Tuesday as hopes for the long-term global outlook held sway over worries about the fast-spreading Delta variant and expectations the Federal Reserve will soon begin withdrawing its vast financial support.

While vaccinations are being rolled out, infection rates continue to climb around the world, forcing some governments -- particularly China and Australia -- to impose fresh lockdowns and other containment measures.

That has led some observers to re-evaluate their growth outlooks.

However, at the same time, the US recovery appears to be on track, with the economy adding more than 1.8 million jobs in June and July and some of the world's top companies reporting healthy earnings.

With inflation hitting multi-year highs, the Fed is coming under pressure to prevent prices from running away by tapering the ultra-loose monetary policies put in place at the start of the pandemic, with forecasts for an interest rate hike in late 2022.

On Monday, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said the bank's goals of taming unemployment and long-term hot inflation were close.

"We are well on the road to substantial progress toward our goal," he told reporters, calling July's blockbuster jobs figures "definitely quite encouraging in that regard".

Analysts said the likelihood that the Fed will taper its vast bond-buying scheme was strong. US inflation figures due Wednesday are being keenly awaited.

"With a tapering announcement becoming more certain at an upcoming meeting, the focus is quickly shifting to the form of tapering to help inform on the likely timing of rates lift-off. A relatively fast taper would thus open up the possibility of a rate hike in (the second half) of 2022."

After a tepid lead from Wall Street, most of Asia enjoyed gains.

Hong Kong led the pack, rising more than one percent as Chinese tech firms -- which have been battered in recent weeks by Beijing's crackdown -- saw some much-needed buying interest, while Shanghai also enjoyed healthy gains. -AFP



