Wednesday, 11 August, 2021, 8:15 AM
Home Business

Bangladesh Bank restarts withdrawing excess money

Published : Wednesday, 11 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh Bank (BB) has resumed withdrawing excess liquidity from the market, which has been swamped with money from stimulus packages and private-investment stalemate, to tame inflation.
The withdrawing began on Monday, when BB withdrew Tk 26.05 billion by restarting auctioning 07-Day and 14-Day BB Bills at the central bank's headquarters in Dhaka.
The auctioning of bills resumed after more than three years of suspension, officials said. They said the sale of the instruments was aimed at ensuring proper liquidity management in the banking system.
The cut-off yield, generally known as interest rate, on 07-Day BB bills was fixed at 0.54 per cent on the day while the yield on 14-Day BB bills was 0.75 per cent, according to the officials.
At the auction, the bidders quoted the yields on 07-Day BB bills ranging between 0.48 per cent and 2.75 per cent while the range of yields on 14-Day BB bills quoted 0.64-2.97 per cent, they added.
BB accepted bids amounting to Tk 26.05 billion against Tk 68.75 billion offered by conventional banks and non-banking financial institutions (NBFIs) at the auction.
The central banker expects that participation of the bidders may increase at the next auction of 30-Day BB bills scheduled for today (Wednesday).
The banks may be encouraged to participate in the upcoming auctions of the BB bills if the yields on the monetary instruments increase, according to a senior banker.
Bankers said they would show interest to invest excess liquidity in the instruments if the yields on the BB bills exceed the weighted average rate on the inter-bank call- money market.
The weighted average rate (WAR) on inter-bank call money rose to 2.26 per cent Thursday from 2.23 per cent of the previous working day, the BB data showed.
The BB officials, however, said the central bank has started mopping up liquidity from the market to bring down the amount of excess funds to an 'acceptable level' from the existing position on the same.
The banks' surplus liquidity hit an all-time high of Tk 2315 billion as of June 30 this calendar year, fuelled by lower private credit growth in a sign that the investment situation has cooled.
Expansionary monetary policy coupled with the implementation of government's stimulus packages have driven up liquidity in the banking system with a splurge of money, according to bankers,
Besides, injecting fresh funds by the central bank into the market through purchasing the US currency from the banks continuously has pushed up excess liquidity in the market, they explained.
The BB injected funds worth Tk 653.13 billion, equivalent to US$7.70 billion, which were bought from the banks in the past fiscal year (FY), 2020-21, in the banking system.
Economists expressed the fear of inflationary pressure on the economy if the excess liquidity is used for unproductive or less-productive sectors in the near future.


