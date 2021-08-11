BSEC to probe meteoric share price rise of nine companies

After a long bearish trend, the capital market has seen bull-run in past several months after a gradual rally. In last few series of sessions the share price of all good and bad companies continued to rise and lastly the prices became all most same for share of the relevant companies.

It is interesting to note that the share prices of some weak companies have been rising more than good and reputed companies. To find the reason behind this abnormal rise the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC), the regulator of the capital market, has constituted a four-member inquiry committee headed by BSEC Director Sheikh Mahbub Ur Rahman.

The other members of the committee are BSEC Assistant Director Ziaur Rahman, Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) Deputy General Manager Shafiqul Islam Bhuiyan and Central Depository Bangladesh Limited (CDBL) Application Support Head Moinul Haque.

The committee has been given 60 working days to submit its investigation report to the commission. The companies to be investigated are Anwar Galvanizing, GBB Power, Emerald Oil, Bangladesh National Insurance, National Feed Mill, Paper Processing and Packaging, Dhaka Dyeing, Fuang Ceramic and Beacon Pharma Limited.

Among the above companies share prices of the Emerald Oil, National Feed Mill, Paper Processing and Packaging and Dhaka Dyeing have been increased 5 to 7 times in the last 6 months.

Even three years ago Beacon Pharma could not use most of its production capacity. Because there was not that much demand for the drugs produced in the market. So the company has tried to increase its revenue by making Square Pharma drugs in its factory as well as rented drugs.

However, the company's revenue has increased slightly in the last two years. At 36 per cent increase in earnings of the company it's share price has been risen by about 800 per cent.

