Country’s biggest 100 MW solar plant gets clearance

The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) on Tuesday gave its nod to the proposed 100 MW "Solar Park, Madarganj, Jamalpur," the country's ever biggest solar power plant worth about TK 319 crore and 40 lakh.

According to the proposal, a joint venture company of CREC International Renewable Energy Co Ltd (CIRE) and BPDB-RPCL Powergen Ltd, Bangladesh will implement the project.

"The project will be implemented with the fund of Indian line of Credit," Planning Minister Abdul Mannan told the media following the ECNEC meeting held at the NEC Conference Room at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar in Dhaka. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina presided over the meeting virtually from her official Ganabhaban residence.

According to the Power Division proposal the government will purchase electricity from the company at a rate of Tk 8.84 per kWh. However, the rate was reviewed and it is now close to TK 10 per kWh.

The cabinet committee on purchase on December 24, 2018 has approved this project along with other four solar power plants from which the government will purchase power at the rate of Tk 8 to Tk 9 per kilowatt-hour (kWh) for the next 20 years.

After the meeting of the purchase committee, Additional Secretary to the Cabinet Division Nasima Begum briefed journalists and said a 100MW solar power plant will be set up at Madarganj upazila of Jamalpur district at a cost of Tk 2,865 crore.

Meanwhile, following the ECNEC meeting, Sharifa Khan, Member Planning Commission told the reporters that a huge amount of land is needed to establish a solar power plant.

"We are set to installing the park on non farming and khas land areas, we allocates 300 acre of land for the purpose," she said.

However, the committee has also changed the name of the project as Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, has objected to use her name in the project, the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources proposes its name "Sheikh Hasina Solar Park, Madarganj, Jamalganj."

Power division sources said a 47 MW solar power plant will be set up at Debiganj in Panchagarh district at a cost of Tk 1,371 crore. A consortium of vogt GmbH (Germany), Milner Vermogensverwaltungs GmbH (Germany) and Fu-Wang Bowling and Services Ltd (Bangladesh) will set up the power plant from which the government will purchase electricity at a rate of Tk 9.20 per kWh.

Another 20 MW solar power plant will be set up in the same upazila at a cost of Tk 557 crore to be implemented by Rahimafrooz-Shunfeng Consortium. The government will procure electricity from the consortium at Tk 8.60 per kWh.

Besides, the committee approved another 50 MW solar power plant at Dimla upazila in Nilphamari at a cost of Tk 1,452 crore. Seatec Solar ASA, Norway will set up the power plant and the government will purchase electricity from it at Tk 8.96 per kWh.

A 10 MW solar power plant will be set up at Moulvibazar district at a cost of Tk 285 crore.

Symbior Solar Siam & Holland Construction will implement the power plant. The government will purchase electricity at Tk 8.80 per kWh from the plant.

"We are moving forward with the green projects to keep our promise to protect environment," State Minister for Power, Energy and mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid said.



