BD starts importing green chilly from India

The Ministry of Commerce has started importing green chilly from India to keep the supply and price of the item stable in the country.

Green chilies' are being imported through Bhomra and Sona Masjid land ports of the country.

Local company JK Enterprise imported two trucks of green chilly from India through Bhomra land port, according to a statement from the Commerce Ministry on Monday.

Some 12 green chilly laden trucks are now waiting to enter Bangladesh from India through different land ports, the statement also added.

Besides, another three importing companies are bringing in some 650 tonnes of green chilly from India through Sonamasjid Land Port.

Of it, BH Trading and Co. will import 150 tonnes, Golden Enterprise 200 tonnes and Sazzad Enterprises 300 tonnes and these are expected to reach Bangladesh by tomorrow, it added.

The Commerce Ministry further said that the government will issue necessary import permits (IPs) to keep the supply and price of green chilly stable.









