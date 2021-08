Planning Minister MA Mannan on Tuesday said inflation had dropped 28 basis points to 5.36 per cent in July.

He said so while briefing media persons after a meeting of The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC). He said both food and non-food inflation had come down in the month.

Non-food inflation stood at 5.80 per cent last month which was 5.94 per cent in the previous month.