ECNEC approves 10 projects costing Tk 7,985.51 crore

Wednesday, 11 August, 2021, 8:14 AM
Home Business

Published : Wednesday, 11 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 154
Business Correspondent

The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) on Tuesday approved 10 projects at a cost of Tk 7,985.51 crore. Committee chairperson and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina presided over the online meeting from Gonobhavan.
Cabinet ministers, state minister, members of the planning commission and secretaries of respective ministries and heads of agencies attended the meeting in person at the Planning Commission.    
After the meeting planning minister M A Mannan told reporters that out of the budgeted cost, Tk 6,060 crore will come from the exchequer of the government, Tk 1,188 crore from project loans and Tk 137 crore from the company's own funds.
The planning minister said a project for Teletalk Bangladesh has been approved to introduce 5G network down to rural level and modernize its communication network with high speed services. It will cost Tk2,204 crore and to be implemented by November 2023.
State Minister for planning, Shamsul Alam said the government has already received a project proposal to initiate 5G coverage in selected areas of Dhaka city.
State-owned Rural Power Company will set up a solar power park by 2023 at a cost of Tk 1,511.79 crore, of which Tk 1,115.62 crore will come from Exim Bank of India as loan under third line.
He said under the eighth five-year plan, 10 per cent of the country's total power output should from solar renewable energy by 2025. The county's power output from renewable sources now stands at around 3 per cent.
The others projects are-Repair of existing Bailey and other Risky Bridges (Rangpur Zone) which are dilapidated, narrow but at important points at a cost of Tk 861.38 crore.
The Ministry of Road Transport will implement it. Another project of the ministry titled 'Development of Bagerhat-Rampal-Mongla Highway has been approved at a cost of Tk 467.75 crore.
Another project of the ministry of Information and Broadcasting named as 'Collection and Preservation of Audio Visual Documents of Liberation War from Domestic and Foreign Sources has been approved. It also aimed at capacity building of Bangladesh Film Archive at a cost of Tk 72.08 crore.
The ECNEC approved a project of the Local Government's Char Development and Settlement and named as Project-Bridging (additional funding, part of LGED) at a cost of Tk 106.84 crore.
Important road development project at Keraniganj upazila of Dhaka district been approved at an estimated at Tk 1,090 crore. Rural Livelihood Project-3rd Phase' has been approved at a cost of Tk 928.06 crore.
Dudhkumar river management and development project which runs through Kurigram district' has been approved at a cost of over Tk 692 crore.
An Integrated project for Livestock Development in Coastal Chars (1st Amendment)' has been approved at a cost Tk 154.43 crore.





