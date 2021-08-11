Video
Writ with HC against eavesdropping of private phone conversations

Published : Wednesday, 11 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45
Staff Correspondent

Ten Supreme Court lawyers on Tuesday filed a writ petition with the High Court seeking its directive to probe into incidents of eavesdropping and leaked private telephonic conversations as numerous incidents were leaked in the recent years.
Adv Mohammad Shishir Manir filed the writ petition before the HC on behalf of the 10 Supreme Court lawyers, saying that eavesdropping incidents are against the right to privacy of a citizen granted in Article 43 of the country's Constitution.
The virtual HC bench of Justices M Enayetur Rahim and Mustafizur Rahman may hear on the petition.
Secretaries of Posts and Telecommunications, Information and Communications, Telecommunications and Information Technology, and Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission chairman have been made      respondents to the petition.
'The lawyer, in the writ petition, said that numerous incidents of eavesdropping from 2013 to 2021 had been published in the newspapers and in the social media.
The BTRC failed to ensure citizen's privacy when using communication tools though it is a fundamental rights of the citizens.'
Section 30 (f) of the Telecommunications Regulation Act, 2001, also ensures privacy of phone conversations of a citizen and as per section 71 of the same act, eavesdropping is a punishable offence, the writ petition said.
A person convicted of this crime can be sentenced to a maximum of two years in jail or fined Tk 5 crore.
According to the newspapers report, the BTRC has not been carrying out its constitutional duties. It is failing to take any necessary actions or preventive measures against the eavesdropping, the writ petition said.
The 10 lawyers who filed the writ petition are Mustafizur Rahman, Rezowana Ferdous, Uttam Kumar Banik, Shah Navila Kashfi, Farhad Ahmed Siddiky, Mohammad Noab Ali, Mohammed Ibrahim Khalil, GM Muzahidur Rahman (Munna), Imrul Kayes and Eakramul Kabir.
Earlier, on June 22, a legal notice was sent to the respondent in this regard and mentioned that if the notice recipients will not take appropriate steps within 7 days, appropriate legal action will be taken with the HC.



