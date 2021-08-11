Video
Wednesday, 11 August, 2021
Mitu Murder Case

Mitu Murder Case

Former police officer Babul denied bail

Published : Wednesday, 11 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM Aug 10: Former police superintendent Babul Aktar, currently prime accused in a case filed over the murder of his wife Mahmuda Khanam Mitu, was denied bail in a court of Chattogram on
Tuesday.
He was placed at the court of Metropolitan Magistrate Shafiuddin on Tuesday at 11 am.
After a hearing at the virtual court, the court denied the bail of Babul Akhtar.
Babul Aktar refused to give any confessional statement under section 164 to the court of Chattogram on May 17.
Babul Akhtar was presented at the court of Chattogram Metropolitan Magistrate Sarwar Jahan.
He refused to give confessional statement on the killing of his wife Mahmuda Khatun Mitu. So, the court ordered to send him to jail.
On May 12, the Chattogram Metropolitan Magistrate Sarwar Jahan granted the five day remand for ex SP Babul Akhtar following the plea of the PBI.
Babul Akhtar did not divulge any information about the killing of his wife Mitu during the five-day remand.
Meanwhile, former police superintendent Babul Aktar was made prime accused in the case filed over the murder of his wife Mahmuda Khanam Mitu by Mitu's father.
Mitu's father, a former police officer Mosharraf Hossain, filed the case with Panchlaish Police Station in Chattgram on May 12. Seven others were also made accused in the case.
Other accused are Kamrul Sikder Musa, Ehteshamul Haque Bhola, Mohammad Wasim, Mohammad Anwar, Mohammad Shahjahan, Mohammad Saju and Mohammad Kalu.
The names of the accused also surfaced during the case filed by Babul over the incident.
Mosharraf Hussain alleged that Babul had extramarital affairs with an NGO official. Mitu had an altercation with Babul after the matter was disclosed. Mitu informed her parents about the incident before her death.
On the May 12, PBI submitted a final report of the case filed by Babul Akhtar over the murder which was submitted to the Chattogram court.
In the final report Babul's involvement was found in the murder of Mitu.
Mitu was hacked and shot dead in broad daylight near her house in Chattogram on 5 June 2016.


