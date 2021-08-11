More people will be quizzed: CID Chief

Chief of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Additional Inspector General of Police Barrister Mahbubur Rahman said, "We have called several people in connection with the cases of actress Pori Moni, producer Nazrul Islam Raj, models Faria Mahabub Piyasha and Marium Akter Mou.

We will call more people in connection with this cases investigation, Barrister Mahbubur Rahman said at a press conference at the CID Headquarters on Tuesday.

However, their names should not be published in the media without confirmation. "We've called a number of people," he added.

"There are others whom I not call because their involvement in these cases was not found, he added.

The CID is investigating a total of eight cases, including that of Pori Moni. He said six vehicles have been impounded so far. Among them is Paoi Moni's 'Harrier' car.

The CID chief said, "We

have raided the houses of all the accused." We seized 3 jeeps, a BMW, a Mazda and a Ferrari. At least seven mobile phones have also been seized from their houses. We will try to complete the investigation of all the cases within the stipulated time.

"However, there are many names floating online, in magazines and social media. Many people are disgraced when such exposure. We are investigating, give us your time, we will let you know at the end of the investigation," the CID chief said.

Asked if any other issues besides drugs cases against Pori Moni were being investigated, he said, "There is a lot more to come in the investigation of this case. The CID is investigating everything. "

"All the cases filed against me are false. I'm being implicated," Pori Moni told journalist while coming out of the courtroom after hearing of a case on Tuesday.

"Media is watching everything without doing anything, while I'm being framed in a false case," Pori Moni shouted as she walked out of the court.

DMP Commissioner Shafiqul Islam said that many people who had a relationship with, Pori Moni, and models Faria Mahabub Piyasha are now hideout for fear.

Shafiqul Islam said, "There are also allegations that extortion is being demanded from them for fear of leaking information."

The City Bank has filed a general diary with Gulshan Police Station mentioning that the top officials of the bank are being harassed by a vested quarters over the a media report alleging the bank's managing director had paid for actress Pori Moni's car.

Gazi M Shawkat Hasan, head of court operation of City Bank, filed the general diary with Gulshan Police Station on behalf of the bank on Monday.







