Wednesday, 11 August, 2021, 8:13 AM
DGHS closes 7 medical centres for anomalies

Published : Wednesday, 11 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 84
Staff Correspondent

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) has shut down the activities of six hospitals and a blood transfusion centre at Muktijoddha Tower-1 on Ghaznavi Road in the capital.
This notification was issued in an order signed by Assistant Director Md Habib Ismail Bhuiyan and Md Mahmud Ullah, the medical officer of the Hospital-3 Branch of DGHS.
According to the DGHS, various irregularities were observed in six private clinics and diagnostic centres located in Muktijoddha Tower and seven institutions including one blood bank. On the basis of the irregularities, with the approval of the Director General of DGHS, the seven organizations were instructed to stop all activities and a notice was issued to show cause as to why their licenses would not be cancelled.
According to the DGHS, no BMDC-certified physician was found working at Prime Orthopaedic and General Hospital and Digital Diagnostic Centre. In addition, there were not enough nurses and lab technologists in the hospital.
There were not enough
doctors and nurses working in Dhaka Healthcare Hospital. Moreover, evidence of unethical practice of keeping patients in the ICU for business purposes only without necessity has been found. Various evidence have also been found from patients for overcharging for tests.
Remedy Care Limited clinic is being operated illegally without an updated license. The Waste Management and Infection Prevention System (IPC) are very unsatisfactory.
During the visit to Life Care General Hospital, no doctors or nurses were found working in the hospital. The Waste Management and Infection Prevention System (IPC) are also very unsatisfactory.
Covid and non-Covid patients are being treated simultaneously in the same ICU at Jamuna General Hospital, oxygen bill is being at a higher price than the price fixed by the government, waste management and infection prevention System (IPC) are also very unsatisfactory.
The Royal Multicare Specialty Hospital and Diagnostic Centre did not have a sufficient number of doctors and nurses. Waste management and infection prevention measures (IPCs) are very unsatisfactory and the prices are being kept higher than the prices fixed by the government.
No BMDC certified MBBS physician was found working at Rajdhani Blood Bank and Transfusion Centre. Nurses, blood collection technologists and lab attendants were also not available.


