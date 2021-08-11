Indian HC to accept visa applications from today

Indian High Commission will resume accepting visa applications from today (Wednesday) as the government has decided to lift the ongoing lockdown.

"In view of the lifting of lockdown restrictions, our India Visa Application Centers (IVAC) will resume operations from 11 Aug 2021," the High Commission said on its official facebook page on Tuesday.

All applications except for tourist visa will be accepted, it added.

From Wednesday, it said, applicants do not need to take any appointment or permission to apply for visa at the IVAC.

Earlier, the civil aviation authorities of both the countries agreed to resume the air connectivity between the two neighbouring countries under air bubble.







