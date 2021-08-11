Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 11 August, 2021, 8:13 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Indian HC to accept visa applications from today

Published : Wednesday, 11 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 80
Diplomatic Correspondent

Indian High Commission will resume accepting visa applications from today (Wednesday) as the government has decided to lift the ongoing lockdown.   
"In view of the lifting of lockdown restrictions, our India Visa Application Centers (IVAC) will resume operations from 11 Aug 2021," the High Commission said on its official facebook page on Tuesday.  
All applications except for tourist visa will be accepted, it added.
From Wednesday, it said, applicants do not need to take any appointment or permission to apply for visa at the IVAC.  
Earlier, the civil aviation authorities of both the countries agreed to resume the air connectivity between the two neighbouring countries under air bubble.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Writ with HC against eavesdropping of private phone conversations
JOSTLE FOR jabs
Former police officer Babul denied bail
China virus cases rise as Delta variant challenges Beijing
Messi worth $34.6m per year
More people will be quizzed: CID Chief
DGHS closes 7 medical centres for anomalies
Indian HC to accept visa applications from today


Latest News
HC orders to admit 19 twins to VNSC
PM's online engagement tripled as pandemic grips Bangladesh
All offices, transport services resume Wednesday
Sinopharm's 17 lakh more vaccine doses arrive in Dhaka
Canadian minister begins 3-day virtual visit to Bangladesh
Mamata distributes relief standing in knee-deep water
Taliban captures 7th Afghan provincial capital
MDs to raise demand for lifting interest rate limits
Writ in HC to stop eavesdropping on phone
BIWTA revokes 60 per cent fare hike
Most Read News
Sayonara Tokyo, bonjour Paris
Drive against anti-social activities must not end at the tails
Nagasaki marks atomic bomb anniversary with sombre ceremony
State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud visits 'Bangabandhu Corner'
Banks to start normal operation hours from tomorrow
Delivering disability inclusive reproductive health services
Tigers wrap-up Aussies for 62 to hold trophy 4-1
New gas field with 68b CFT reserve found at Zakiganj
World shudders at ‘terrifying’ UN climate report
No decision yet on reopening of edn institutions, tourist spots
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft